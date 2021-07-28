Fermenta Biotech Limited bags India's Best place to work in Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Fermenta Biotech Limited ('Fermenta') today announced its recognition as one of India's Best Workplaces in Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals for the year 2021.

After undergoing a rigorous evaluation of the quality of its employee experience and people practices, the company has emerged as one among just eight organizations in India to be recognized as the best places to work in its industry.

The company has received the Great Place to Work certification, April 2021 to March 2022, for the third year in a row. This year, Fermenta has graduated from being a mid-sized organization to a large-sized organization in the Great Place to Work category and is now in the august company of industry leaders that are recognized for their High-Trust, High-PerformanceTM cultures. Additionally, Fermenta's Trust Index scores (based on the survey conducted internally across locations) have increased year on year during the last three surveys conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Commenting on the initiative, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Limited said:

"Fermenta is extremely proud to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in our sector. An industry-wide accolade is proof of the trust we have inspired amongst our people by creating an environment that promotes camaraderie and instils a sense of belonging. At a time when we all have been physically far away from each other, this recognition proves that the Fermenta family stands united in spirit. This achievement is a hallmark of our associates' faith in the organization's ethos, and we remain committed towards providing an engaging, inspiring as well as challenging workplace for all."

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries, partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment and benchmarking actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work Institute's methodology is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

