Fimco Estate bags Brands Impact Global Property Award 2021

Fimco Estate, gains global recognition for innovative real estate services with 'Most Innovative Real Estate Consultant of the Year' award by Brands Impact.

is an annual event hosted by Brands Impact, to recognize best-performing real estate companies and agents worldwide. However, due to the pandemic situation, the awards were announced virtually. Congratulating the winner, Amol Monga, Founder of Brands Impact, appreciated the entrepreneurial spirit of Fimco Estate.

Fimco Estate is a subsidiary of Figo Holidays, an award-winning ISO-certified destination management company in Sri Lanka with international collaborations. Fimco Estate partners with apartment developers to provide comprehensive marketing and sales support to source the right customers and to close sales, thus directly impacting the cash flow and the returns on the investment.

The Founder of Fimco Estate has over 18 years of experience in construction and real estate, leading his team to provide unique services and ultimate satisfaction to customers, developers, and investors alike, with professionalism, reliability, and trust.

With a prime focus in apartments, Fimco Estate specializes in Project Marketing and Sales Solutions, partnering with apartment developers and individual apartment owners to bring highly profitable investment opportunities. The company offers varied services like investment advisory, complete documentation support, facilitating financial services from the banks and providing market information in addition to professional sales and marketing. Their services add greater value to the developers by promoting their brands through state-of-the-art brand-building campaigns.

Fimco Estate's unique and innovative approach of providing white label services as a trusted Marketing and Sales partner of apartment developers is what drove the company to receive the prestigious award. Along with the competent and loyal team at Fimco Estate, with their dedication and commitment towards customer satisfaction, the company was able to come to great heights and achieve many milestones in the recent past.

The Founder and Managing Director, R. M. M. Kaleel, would like to extend his thanks and gratitude to all the partners, his team members as well as for the support of loyal customers. Kaleel expressed that Fimco Estate is honoured to receive this distinguished award with all the support from the stakeholders. We will continue to be called as the real experts in real estate. Fimco Estate strives to live for a vision of first and foremost name for Apartments. We are happy that we have bought an international reputation for Fimco and the county by achieving this international accolade.

For more information, please visit website .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor