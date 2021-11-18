Flex GBS India awarded Silver at SSON's Diversity and Inclusion Impact Awards 2021

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that its Global Business Services (GBS) division in India has won the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON)'s Diversity and Inclusion Impact award under the silver category for 2021.

Flex won the award against 10 other shortlisted global organizations.

SSON Impact Awards is a globally recognized, annual industry awards ceremony which honors and celebrates Shared Service Centers and service delivery teams who have exceeded industry standards in their SS&O initiatives.

The Awards cover seven critical areas that deliver quantifiable results. The Impact award for Diversity and Inclusion is a new category introduced this year, focused on identifying and celebrating business impact by creating a culture of inclusion across the full spectrum of diversity in shared services and global business services.

"We are honored to have received this award from SSON, a true recognition of the initiatives and efforts taken by Flex in fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of inclusion and diversity at the workplace," said Yathi Venkatesh, Senior Director, HR at Flex India.

Flex GBS has centers in Pune and Chennai staffed by more than 5,000 employees that provide centralized services in support of global operation in the areas of Finance, Information Technology, Engineering and Quality, Human Resources, Program Management and Global Procurement & Supply Chain.

