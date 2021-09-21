Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 offers attractive discounts on it's wide range of products

Festival season is here and e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days sale 2021 that will start from October 7 and will end on October 12. Flipkart has got a lot to offers it's customers that includes discounts on products in categories like Mobiles, TVs, electronic appliances, Fashion, Beauty, Furniture, etc.

Apart from attractive discounts, Flipkart will also offer it's customers discounts on purchases made through debit and credit cards of partner banks. The e-commerce company will offer a minimum discount of Rs 1,000 on payments using cards.

Best deals on mobile phones

With the sale there will be launch of a lot of smart phones. You will also get these smart phones at discounted rates. Flipkart has revealed offers for Asus ROG Phone 3, Poco X3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 and Infinix Hot 10s.