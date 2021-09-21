Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 offers attractive discounts on it's wide range of products
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 21, 2021 05:32 PM2021-09-21T17:32:41+5:302021-09-21T17:34:04+5:30
Festival season is here and e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days sale 2021 that will start from October 7 and will end on October 12. Flipkart has got a lot to offers it's customers that includes discounts on products in categories like Mobiles, TVs, electronic appliances, Fashion, Beauty, Furniture, etc.
Apart from attractive discounts, Flipkart will also offer it's customers discounts on purchases made through debit and credit cards of partner banks. The e-commerce company will offer a minimum discount of Rs 1,000 on payments using cards.
Best deals on mobile phones
With the sale there will be launch of a lot of smart phones. You will also get these smart phones at discounted rates. Flipkart has revealed offers for Asus ROG Phone 3, Poco X3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 and Infinix Hot 10s.
- The e-commerce giant will be selling 128GB variant of Motorola Edge 20 at Rs 29,999 versus its earlier price of Rs 34,999. Besides you will also get Rs 5,000 bank special discounts. Flipkart also offers an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000.
- You will get a 20 per cent discount on POCO X3 Pro. You will get the 128GB variant of the POCO smartphone in the sale at Rs 18,999 versus its earlier price of Rs 23,999. With additional bank special discounts on the POCO X3 smartphones.
- 64GB variant of Infinix Hot 10s will be available to you at a price of Rs 9,499 versus the listed price of Rs 10,999.
- Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 versus its previous price of Rs 55,999. Apart from the company will also offer an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000 and bank special discounts.
