Flipkart forays into healthcare sector; medicines can now be ordered online

Flipkart, one of the world's leading e-commerce companies, has entered healthcare sector. You can now order medicines online from Flipkart. For this, the company has provided a new facility called Flipkart Health Plus for its customers. For this, Flipkart has entered into an agreement with Kolkata-based SastaSundar, an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform.

"We are now offering our customers the opportunity to purchase medicines and other health-related items online," Flipkart said in a statement. Under Flipkart Health Plus, customers will be able to purchase medicines from Flipkart. For this, we have entered into an agreement with SastaSundar, a company based in Kolkata. Under the deal, Flipkart will buy a majority stake in SastaSundar. The agreement has been signed by both the companies.

SastaSundar, meanwhile, is an online pharmaceutical and healthcare provider, currently offering over 490 types of medicines to its customers. The CEO of the company said that the main objective of the company is to provide good quality medicines to the consumers at the lowest possible prices.