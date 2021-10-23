Form ITC-04 to be filed by Oct 25; GSTR-3B return by Oct 24

The Central Government on Saturday informed the deadline for furnishing 'Form ITC-04' (intimation of goods sent on job work) for the quarter ending September till October 25.

In a series of tweets, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the due date to file the quarterly GSTR-3B return for July to September, under the Quarterly Return Monthly Payment (QRMP) scheme is October 24.

"Attention GST Taxpayers! Due date for filing Form ITC-04 in respect of inputs/capital goods sent to a job worker or received from a job worker, during the quarter (July to September 2021) is October 25, 2021," CBIC tweeted.

Reminding the GST taxpayers, who are under QRMP scheme, having principal place of business in State Group 2, to file their returns within three days, CBIC tweeted, "Attention GST Taxpayers who are under QRMP Scheme and having principal place of business in State Group 2. Due date to file your quarterly GSTR-3B Return for July to September is October 24, 2021."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor