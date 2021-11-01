Former CEO of General Electric Energy South Asia, Nandkumar Dhekne invests in yearbook Canvas, backed by Marwari Catalysts Ventures

Former CEO of General Electric (GE) Energy South Asia, Nandkumar Dhekne, places his bets on the young team behind yearbook publishing startup Yearbook Canvas by investing an undisclosed amount.

The funds will be strategically allocated to strengthen the team, technology platform and expand out of India in order to keep celebrating one's life's best memories, spreading happiness to a number of people, and making a huge impact on mental health with the power of memories and nostalgia.

Sharing the motive behind investing, NandKumar says, "When I reached the final frontier of my life - retirement, I was driven by some of my old memories in turn giving me a sense of deep nostalgia. It is often said that 'in the end, life is not measured by the number in your bank account, but the memories we create.' And I truly felt it at this stage of my life. In a world that is changing faster than ever, I wished if there was a way, I could hold on to my memories so I came across Yearbook Canvas. When I met Surashree to discuss Yearbook Canvas over a cup of coffee, I was fascinated by their concept that I could not miss being a part of it."

Surashree Rahane, Founder & CEO of Yearbook Canvas says, "The team of Yearbook Canvas is highly fortunate that Nandkumar Sir has placed his confidence in us"

Yearbook Canvas is validated by more than 150 elite education institutes like INSEAD, Lancaster University, IITs including IIT Bombay and Delhi, IIMs including Ahmedabad and Bangalore, ISB Hyderabad, FMS Delhi, AIIMS, and Ecole Mondial World School. Surashree, along with her team has also launched a campus ambassador program by the name of Futurpreneur, increasing the reach and engagement within education institutes.

Further adding, Surashree said, "At the same time, I also feel equally proud of building a brand like Yearbook Canvas where we seize the energy and excitement of one's experiences in an unforgettable and timeless way. Also, Yearbook Canvas being Accelerated by Marwari Catalysts has made the journey of growth more rejoicing. Not only this, but the positive memories also activate positive emotions and strengthen our mental health. Memories are powerful and therefore redirecting one's thoughts to better times or memories of gratifying experiences can ease the symptoms of stress/anxiety/depression and let the world be seen through a more optimistic, happier filter."

Abhinav Madavi, Co-founder & COO of Yearbook Canvas says, "I am positive that the new investment would help in expanding our horizons, with improved technology and branding. We publish Yearbooks that fill the heart of our clients with joy. We want this experience for everyone to have."

In order to beat the lockdown blues, Yearbook Canvas also came in with their Corporate memory book - the CorpSaga and benefited its customers like Royal Canin, Madura Microfinance, and Capgemini.

Thus, continuing to inspire mankind through emotions and nostalgia, it has already been a tremendous journey for Yearbook Canvas so far with not only being India's no. 1 yearbook company but also the only yearbook company in Asia to have a mobile application exclusively for yearbooks. The team is further determined to continue Yearbook Canvas's momentum and have a vision of becoming Asia's no.1 yearbook company by 2023, according to the press statement.

Nandkumar was the Managing Director, India & South Asia of GE Water during 2001-2004, and was President & CEO of GE Energy India during 2004-2007. During 2007-2009, he was the Managing Director - Asia, Aqualon Division of Hercules Inc. based in Shanghai. From 2009-2014, he was Vice President - Asia at Ashland based in Shanghai. In his last assignment, Dhekne was the Vice President - Asia Pacific for Solenis LLC, USA, a global leader of papermaking and industrial water treatment chemicals.

Nandkumar was responsible for the business growth and performance in over 10 countries including China, Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Asia including India. He is a recognized growth leader with outstanding team-building skills and has delivered consistent profitable growth in broader geography for these MNCs. He is a Chemical Engineer graduate and a distinguished Alumnus of the University Department of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, and an Alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP).

He was the Chairman of American Chambers of Commerce, Bangalore, 2005, Chairman of Energy Committee - Bangalore, Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and an active CII Committee Member CII - Delhi, 2006. He has served on the Board of AICM and ENACTUS in China, a non-profit organization. He is currently the board member of several reputed listed companies in India.

