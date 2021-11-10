Founder of I REE Group of Companies gets accorded with Rashtra Prerna Award 2021

Dr. Amit D Ojha, the renowned founder of I REE Group of Companies has been honored with the prestigious Rashtra Prerna Award 2021.

The award was accorded at the Atma Nirbhar Bharat National Conference 2021. The virtual event was conducted in the month of August.

The award was felicitated to the entrepreneurs who are bringing new and creative ideas to the table. Entrepreneur Dr. Amit D. Ojha received the award for the 'best and the most innovative idea' in the construction industry. He has taken the initiative to make houses and commercial buildings at a very affordable cost with zero interest rates on all construction costs.

Talking about being honored with the prestigious Rashtra Prerna Award 2021, Dr. Amit D. Ojha, the founder of I REE Constructions India Pvt Ltd says, "It is indeed a great honor for me to have received the award at the Atma Nirbhar Bharat National Conference 2021. When I started working for the welfare of the people and the society as a whole, I had never ever thought of being appreciated for the work I have done but honestly, it feels great when you are recognized for your contribution."

He further added, "As we all know that Rashtra Prerna Award is given to people who have, in different roles, have contributed immensely to the social empowerment of the society so this will further embolden my spirit and commitment to serve people to the best of my capacity and I will keep on doing my work sincerely. Not only me but it will also bring a new enthusiasm in young India to serve the society and uplift the underprivileged."

For the past few years, I REE Constructions India Pvt Ltd has been a boon to the thousands of people who had, at some point in time, thought of purchasing their own house. Through his unique and innovative ideas, Dr. Amit D. Ojha has provided houses and commercial buildings at a very low cost without even taking any interest from their clients. His sharp understanding of marketing trends and a grasp of future possibilities is what makes him a distinguished entrepreneur.

