Freshokartz launched India's first social commerce platform for farmers

Freshokartz Agri, a Jaipur based AgriTech Startup and a full stack model for farmers providing services from soil to post harvest in Rajasthan, announced launching of India's First Social commerce platform for Farmers "Freshokartz Saarthi" through which they are giving entrepreneurship opportunities to lakh's of aspiring Micro-Agripreneur not only in Rajasthan but in multiple states.

Freshokartz Team was working on this platform from some time, become an instant hit among farmers as 1000's showed their interest during the initial launch. Today 1000+ saarthi's already using it and taking Freshokartz services to Farmers.

The platform offers earning not only in selling Agri products likes of Seeds, crop protection, fertilizers, Agri tools and machinery, Soil testing but also offers essential services like bank account opening, crop, health, vehicle and cattle insurances etc., best part is on one average order Saarthi is making as much as 250-400 INR and also there is an opportunity to earn up to 20,000 for Saarthi's and we are giving these commission instant to Saarthi's.

Company said, the platform is based on ML and data Intelligence based algorithms thus offers smart crop packages currently for 10+ crops, through which Saarthi just need to register/select Farmer and on the basis on Farmers Farm size, location the App automatically suggests which product to be used and in what quantity, also it gives overall cost of Agri input to be incurred during the whole crop cycle, It also does gives an option for different packages to choose from likes of Low Cost Good Yield, High Cost, High Yield and Organic packages thus it let Saarthi to select the desired package as per the farmer need.

Freshokartz plan to on-board 3-5 Saarthi per village, giving the potential to earn 15,000-20,000 per month by working part time through the Saarthi platform.

The company is having vision of on-boarding 10,000+ Saarthi which will be serving more than 1 Million farmers by 31st March 2022. We are growing 2-3X per month in terms of no of saarthi's and farmers. Today Freshokartz already have 2 lakh farmers network, 50+ Hubs in more than 20 Districts of Rajasthan to fulfil farmers needs through saarthi's. Freshokartz will also be starting its operations in MP and Gujarat by end of this Financial Years. Freshokartz Also started process to raise its series A round of Funding.

Company is also tying up with various organisation likes of UPL, BASF, Axis Bank, ICICI Lombard, Dvara etc. To offer all the farmers need under one platform from soil testing, agri products, banking and financial services, cattle feed and care, crop advisory and many more.

Rajendra Lora Founder and CEO at Freshokartz said, "We have analysed the rural economy and developed a solution which is completely tech based and we have seen in initial traction that 100% transactions are digital. We have vision to work with more than 100,000 Saarthi's in next 2 years to reach to more than 5 million farmers."

Laxman Sharma CTO at Freshokartz who previously worked in companies like Booking.com Netherlands, Credit Suisse Singapore said Freshokartz Saarthi app is developed with a vision to create Our touch point in every village. Saarthi app is developed with recommendation based AI/ML algorithms which provide suggestion to farmers and saarthi's based on historical and local ground level data.

