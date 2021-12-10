Fuelflip Energy takes a step towards building a cleaner environment: converts diesel generators to dual fuel

, a leading impact-technology startup, has developed Dual-Fuel solutions for Diesel Generators in a technology partnership with Control Infotech. With an aim towards reducing emission levels, Fuelflip is using its new concept of Dual-Fuel technology of burning two fuels at the same time; where Methane-based fuel is used in combination with diesel for engine use.

The company is working objectively to reduce the harsh environmental effects of using diesel generators along with generating substantial savings for the users.

Sahil Juneja, Founder, Fuelflip says, "Many residential societies, hotels, industries, hospitals in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurugram use diesel-run generators for power backup. Diesel-run generators while being an absolute necessity for power backup, also contribute to significant emissions. We agree that tackling pollution is the need of the hour and with Delhi being the most polluted city in the world; the Dual-Fuel conversion kits are a solution to ensure we build a sustainable future that is also viable for the user. It is a win-win solution for the genset users and the overall society."

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has come forward and taken the lead in converting diesel gensets installed at big residential complexes, commercial establishments and industries, to PNG (Piped Natural Gas). In this effort, the clean energy provider has partnered with Fuelflip Energy, under the leadership of A.K. Jana, Managing Director, IGL and converted approximately 2 MW of backup DG sets in a big residential society in Noida. The kits installed by the Residents Welfare Association of a high-rise residential society in Noida will generate savings of about 30-40 per cent in running cost; in addition to reducing the emissions by more than 50 per cent. IGL is also the sole retailer of CNG and PNG in Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The kit by Fuelflip has been designed to maintain the same power efficiency as diesel generators along with creating a greener and cleaner atmosphere. Fuelflip has completed many successful installations in Delhi, NCR.

This step is in line with Fuelflip's vision to be a clean energy solution provider to society. Fuelflip is determined to provide an efficient solution to the growing concern of clean backup energy for societies and industries. With diesel gensets leading to growing emission concerns, conversion to cleaner PNG using dual-fuel technology is effective and viable. IGL is also approaching other residential societies and Industries to make use of this technology and convert to PNG based power backup.

