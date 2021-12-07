Full moon tea leaf plucking - How India's most exotic teas are picked

Okayti Tea Estate, Darjeeling, recently organised moonlight plucking where a group of skilled workers plucked leaves under full moonlight to harvest the best of flavours and aromas.

Planted in the early 1870s, Okayti was formerly called Rangdoo. Within a few years, the tea produced at Rangdoo acquired enormous fame for its distinct flavour. The London tea auctioneers affectionately started calling the tea from Rangdoo - 'The only Okay tea!' The only tea that was suited to be served at Buckingham Palace! To commemorate this global appreciation, Rangdoo was rechristened as 'Okayti Tea Estate'.

For the full moon tea leaf plucking, special sections were selected beforehand; it is often the bushes planted at the highest elevation section of the estate that receive maximum moonlight are selected. The plucking started at midnight, when all the nutrients were pulled to the desired place with transpiration paused for the time being. The pluckers balanced themselves amidst tea bushes flocking from one to another to pluck barely a kilogram or two of pristine leaves. Moonlight teas are considered the most flavorful teas with unmatched aromas.

The steep slopes, subtropical climate and the right kind of soil of Okayti have been producing tea of outstanding quality. Okayti tea has an impressive history of being served to royal tea connoisseurs. Spread over 447 hectares of marvellously scenic landscape in the Himalayas, it is one of the highest elevation tea estates of Darjeeling.

Okayti tea is flaunted and sold at TWG, Harrods of London, Fortnum and Mason, the most exclusive and luxurious teahouses of the world. Its single-estate premium teas are highly regarded in European as well as American markets for their enticingly well-balanced flavours.

The brand was recently acquired by Rajeev Baid, a young dynamic tea connoisseur and the founder of Evergreen group, Siliguri, India. Evergreen embraces Okayti with open arms and requests the clients to direct their queries to the new management.

Under the new management, Okayti launched the first-ever series of premium Okayti tea in pure cotton teabags. After several tasting sessions and feedback, the cotton teabags were unanimously voted for as it is eco-friendly, sustainable and because the cotton fabric does not interfere with the aroma and flavours of the tea.

The new management further envisages opening up the magnificent tea estate of Okayti to visitors in its opulent cottage-style resort. It will give visitors a one of a kind experience to understand tea in all its entirety. The scenic landscape of Okayti studded with tall pine trees, a green lush carpet of tea bushes and a marvellous backdrop of snow-capped mountains will provide tranquillity unequalled anywhere.

Okayti is a heritage brand and the new management team is making sure that the quality of tea and its packaging is as per the international standard. The teas go through several quality checks and are stored in weatherproof warehouses, to make sure that they reach the tea lovers' cup fresh and brisk.

Okayti believes in freshness and it invests an enormous amount of detail when it comes to quality. With the new and fresh team, Okayti is set to brave newer heights.

