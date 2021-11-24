Gautami Adani become Asia's richest man, goes past Mukesh Ambani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has gone past Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to emerge as Asia's richest man as per a report in ET Now. Adani Group chairman's stood at $88.8 billion. The index informed that the year-to-date change in net worth for Mukesh Ambani stood at $14.3 billion whereas for Gautam Adani it stood at $55 billion.

Tesla founder Elon Musk held first place in the list followed by Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Ambani and Adani secured 12th and 13th places respectively. According to a ET report, after the recent scrapping of O2C deal, the shares of Reliance Industries stayed under pressure and were quoting 1.07 per cent lower at Rs 2,360.70. Whereas the Adani group stocks were trading higher. Adani Enterprises was up 2.94 per cent higher at Rs 1757.70. Adani Ports rose 4.87 per cent to Rs 764.75. Adani Transmission gained 0.50 per cent to Rs 1,950.75 while Adani Power shares also added 0.33 per cent to Rs 106.25.

