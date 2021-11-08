Generic medicines fame StayHappi Pharmacy grabbing eyeballs with its success stories

StayHappi Pharmacy has established itself as one of the most competitive and active pharmaceutical brands in the Indian market facilitating high-quality medicines at 'real and affordable' price.

It was not long ago that StayHappi stepped into the disproportionate market where there was place only for their branded counterparts, and StayHappi proliferated into the distribution network across all states in the country making a mark with their expedited expansion plans.

An Indian original range of generic drug brand StayHappi Pharmacy's HR, is arguably in its best position offering a systemic viewpoint, ensuring coordination within the StayHappi fraternity, communication and collaboration across the units and functionalities, while meeting the business goals of the esteemed brand.

During the distressing times of pandemic, the organization was persistently connected with its remote working employees with effective communications, setting up meaningful targets, celebrating achievements, encouraging new learning, while promoting health and wellness.

Arushi Jain, Executive Director of StayHappi Pharmacy expressed her joy, and said, "We have been relentlessly working even during the Covid times ensuring our bit of contribution towards the society and also introduced many low-cost generic counterparts of branded essential medicines like Remdesivir. StayHappi has been competing shoulder-to-shoulder with reputed market drug brands and has sustained itself well and created a unique credible identity in the health sector."

Among its other wins to be mentioned, StayHappi started its e-Pharmacy handle catering to Tier II & Tier III apart from serving Tier I cities. The e-Pharmacy model has potentially worked towards improving access to essential healthcare facilities in rural India and underserved areas of the country.

It has always spread awareness around the sale of generic unbranded medicines which are exactly of the same efficacy, safety, purity, dosage form and strength, quality, performance characteristics, and intended use, as that of any quality branded medicine in the country. And still pursuing their dream of scaling up to 15,000 retail pharmacy stores and launch 1,000 products in a phased manner across the country.

