Gera Developments launches first-of-its-kind Home Equity Power to financially empower the home buyers

Gera Developments, with a track record of over 50 years, one of the pioneers of the real estate industry and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects including the innovative ChildCentric® Homes, in Pune, Goa and California, have come up with an unique initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power.

This innovation is yet another industry first by Gera Developments to ease the liquidity pressure on their customers and financially empower the home buyers.

Gera's Home Equity Power has been introduced in the company's 50th year, to not only make the home buying decision a comfortable one but to also add more peace of mind for their customers by supporting them in any financial emergencies that may unexpectedly come their way. During Covid, it was seen that the customers who had booked homes pre-covid days, felt a jolt, which led to financial contingencies. While Gera Developments launched Covid Assistance package then, there was a need to have something robust for any such financial emergencies that customers might face in the future.

Sharing his thoughts, Rohit Gera, MD, Gera Developments, said, "Gera's Home Equity Power emanates from Gera Development's core philosophy of being a customer centric organisation. Marking 50 glorious years, we have launched yet another innovation in the real estate sector. Over the years we have seen home buyers experience undue stress on account of financial setbacks stemming from some emergency or another. We decided to address this during the Covid pandemic and after seeing the relief and peace of mind we were able to provide to our customers who were facing financial distress, we decided to make Home Equity Power a feature for our future projects. We constantly strive to Outdo and continuously raise standards and our customer experience in line with our core values of Trust and Customer First!

Besides being an affirmation to our customer centric approach, it is also a reflection of our unflinching commitment to delight customers with innovative offerings. With this unique initiative, customers can draw back a part of their own contribution paid for their under-construction Gera home.

However, customers can not draw back from the amount paid to us by banks and other financial institutions as home loans. The draw-back facilities will help customers in meeting any urgent fund requirements and will also aid prospective customers in their buying decision."

Customers who can avail this will be existing customers of Gera Developments where the construction of the project is underway

Aligned with the business philosophy 'Let's Outdo,' Gera Developments has always endeavoured towards elevating the customer experience. The company will continue to strengthen its focus on customer centricity by offering novel infrastructural ideas, theme-based projects, digitally transformed processes through their app and website as well products and service offerings to create a long-term customer connect.

To know more on how to avail this unique offer, customers must visit our website

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor