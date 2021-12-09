Get bumper cashback on gas cylinder bookings; check out the process

Rising inflation has broken the backbone of the common man. Even cooking gas prices seem to be rising every month. In addition, we have come up with a special deal for you. Under this, you will definitely get cashback on a 14.2 kg gas cylinder. In fact, customers can get up to 10 percent cashback on gas cylinder bookings through the Pockets app, which offers digital payments. This app is operated by ICICI Bank. So let's find out how you can get cashback.

If you pay a bill of Rs 200 or more through the Pockets app, you will get 10% cashback. Customers do not need to enter any promo code to avail the offer. But keep in mind that this offer is only valid for 3 monthly bill payments. According to company rules, only 50 users per hour can avail this offer. Best of all, you can get a maximum of 1 reward / cashback per hour and 3 rewards / cashback per month after paying the bill.

How to make a booking -

1. To take advantage of this you need to open your Pockets Wallet app.

2. Now click on Pay Bills in the Recharge and Pay Bills section.

3. After that, click on More option in Choose Billers.

4. After this you will have the option of LPG.

5. Now select the service provider and enter your mobile number.

6. Now your booking amount will be displayed through the system.

7. After this you have to pay the booking amount.

8. You will get a maximum cashback of Rs. 50 at the rate of 10% after the transaction. Once you open it, the cashback amount will be credited to your pocket wallet.