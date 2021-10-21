Get ready to celebrate #BharatKiDiwali with TAC

As India gears up for the most sparkling festival of the year - Diwali, all one can think about is celebrations, togetherness, food and a lot of gifts.

To join the bandwagon, The Ayurveda Company - TAC, invites everyone to celebrate Diwali by sharing joy, love and happiness with each other.

The company aims to bring Ayurveda to every household and vouches to be 'Aapka Apna Ayurveda, Bharat Ka Ayurveda'. The products have been formulated with extensive experience and research and are 100% toxin-free, pure and highly effective.

As the festivities begin, waves of laughter echo in our homes and TAC urges everyone to celebrate the festival of lights by co-existing with . The Ayurveda Company brings this scientific theory with ancient and ayurvedic lessons that come together and conglomerate for a greater good, where everyone symphonizes the existence and thrive together.

TAC is on the move to bring together businesses and share their journey & offerings as #TACtribe along with the TAC mark of Trust! This initiative was taken to design & sustain an ecosystem where everyone as budding businesses, be more than just competition, understand and support the struggles, and emerge & scale the mountains of success together!

To name a few brands which TAC has partnered with, includes Power Gummies, Chai Point, Ashvatha, EaseMyTrip, The Bamboo Bae, Ferns n Petals, Yoga Bar, Smoor Chocolates and Amour Candles.

Power Gummies, one of the popular brands in wellness and nutrition segment is simplifying nutrition with scientifically backed healthy, tasty and chewable vitamin gummies which look super cute and are vegan, gluten & gelatin-free.

Another exciting brand is Naad Wellness, powered by Ease my Trip which features a bouquet of curated therapy experiences that are rooted in the ancient principles of Ayurveda and aim to heal & and ensure holistic wellbeing.

Festivities and food are inseparable and hence TAC has also partnered with Dineout, which is one of India's largest dining out and restaurant tech platform which gives 360*experience to the consumers.

The customers can choose any 3 products from all the partner brands as freebies by shopping from The Ayurveda Company. The minimum shopping amount should be Rs 599 and above to avail the freebies from the brands. The limited Diwali offer is available from October 1st - November 4th.

That's not all, 5 lucky shoppers will also get an all paid - 2days-3nights resort stay worth Rs. 50,000 at Naad Wellness, powered by Ease My Trip.

TAC has also curated the most beautiful and thoughtful gift boxes which make for a perfect Diwali gift for family and friends. The range includes haircare, skincare, body polishers and natural make-up with some of the exciting products such Red Onion & Black Seed shampoo, Eladi-triphala Body Polishers & much more. .

Indulge in some self-pampering with their winter-perfect hair care products like Methi, Bhringraj and Amla shampoo & hair mask to bid adieu to dryness & dandruff.. It's also the perfect time to take care of lips with natural lip butters & lip scrubs. & natural makeup range.

Contributing to #GreenDiwali, TAC has also pledged to make this Diwali safe for the voiceless creatures. They have partnered with Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre to donate Rs. 1lakh. For every signature they gain on the petition, Rs.1 will be contributed to the cause. Help TAC and .

This Diwali, let's appear with the spirit of togetherness in diversity, be considerate for each other, exemplify humanity by giving to the universe more than we ever did.

