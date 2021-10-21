Get the benefit of high FD rates and safety with a fixed deposit from Bajaj Finance

Finding the ideal financial instrument can be a challenge. The type of investment, the likely rate of returns, investment horizon, risk appetite, and market volatility are just some variables to consider when it comes to money.

If one is looking to build a corpus, choosing a financial plan that is not affected by market movements may be the ideal place to begin. And while there are various investment options available, a offers the dual advantage of safety and steady growth.

Lenders such as Bajaj Finance offer fixed deposits that are stable, secure, and offer good returns on the investment. Here is what one can expect with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

1. Attractive FD interest rates

Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD interest rates in the market today - of up to 6.50%, along with an extra rate benefit of 0.10% p.a. for online investors. Senior citizens get an additional rate benefit of 0.25% p.a. irrespective of the mode of investment.

Consider this illustration, where an individual invests Rs. 15,00,000 choosing a 3-year tenor in a bank FD, post office FD, and a Bajaj Finance online FD to compare their returns.

As the table suggests, one can take advantage of high with Bajaj Finance online FD along with a suite of other benefits.

Investors looking to fund recurring expenses can also choose to avail of the option of earning periodic payouts from the same amount and tenor by investing in a non-cumulative FD. They can select the option of receiving payouts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis.

Given below is the periodic payout table for the same amount and tenor mentioned earlier:

This provision is beneficial for senior citizens who can plan to cover their monthly expenses using these funds.

2. Loan against FD

FD investors can quickly meet their cash requirements without breaking their FDs. One can withdraw prematurely from their fixed deposit during emergencies. Bajaj Finance offers the facility of a loan against FD, where one can avail of a loan up to 75% of the invested amount with minimal documentation.

3. Highest safety of deposit

The fixed deposits offered by Bajaj Finance are rated high on credibility by CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA), the leading credit rating agency in India, making it one of the most secure investment options available. Additionally, Bajaj Finance is one of the only NBFCs to have '0 unclaimed deposits', an indicator of timely payments and default-free experience.

4. Easy online investment process

Investors can benefit from a contactless and paperless online process with the , all from the comfort of their homes. Investors below 60 years of age get an additional rate benefit of 0.10% p.a. on investing online.

Investors looking to build a corpus can consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD to lock in attractive FD interest rates and benefit from a suite of other features.

