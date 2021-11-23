Get the dual advantage of high FD Rates and deposit safety with Bajaj Finance FD

Uncertain and volatile market movements can affect one's investments and subsequently the returns earned from these investments.

To safeguard one's earnings from market volatilities, it's vital to choose a sound financial tool unaffected by market movements.

Fixed deposits are fixed-income instruments that don't bear the impact of market conditions. Usually, banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) offer safe but low returns on fixed-income financial tools. However, is an investment option that promises attractive returns and the highest deposit safety.

Here's why one can choose to invest in this fixed deposit:

Attractive returns with high FD rates

A higher rate of interest ensures that one earns better returns at maturity, facilitating growth. Bajaj Finance offers high FD interest rates of up to 6.75% for senior citizens, irrespective of their investment mode, and interest rates up to 6.60% for citizens aged below 60 years investing online.

Consider an individual under 60 years investing Rs. 2 lakh in a Bajaj Finance online FD for a 2-year, 3-year and 5-year tenor online. Following are the offered by Bajaj Finance.

Flexible interest payouts

Investing in a non-cumulative FD also gives one the benefit of earning periodic interest payouts from the principal amount invested. One can choose the option of earning these payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly or at maturity. This facility is essentially helpful for those individuals who wish to cover recurring expenses without disturbing one's savings.

Credibility and safety of deposit

Bajaj Finance online is a smart financial tool for investing one's earnings, as it offers the highest safety of deposit. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA), both of which are leading credit rating agencies in India. Bajaj Finance is one of the only NBFCs to have '0 unclaimed deposits', making it a benchmark of timely payments and default-free experience.

End-to-end online investment process

Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is as easy and can be done from anywhere at any time. Investors can get started on their investment journey without worrying about lengthy paperwork and a complex process.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country.

Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: .

