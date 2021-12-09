Get the dual advantage of high FD rates and safety with Bajaj Finance FD

Wealth generation is a steady process that needs time. Hence, having a systematic saving and investment plan is of utmost importance. Financial experts advise starting young. One can use these funds for future goals and finance unforeseen circumstances.

However, making the right investment choice could be challenging with the current inflation rates and increasing market volatilities. Fixed deposit is a safer bet, where returns remain unaffected by the market movements. A fixed deposit offers attractive returns that help achieve long and short-term investment goals with the lowest risk. Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit offers attractive returns up to 7.05% on deposits.

Here are some of the reasons why investing in a is a prudent choice:

Attractive returns

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD rates. They offer investors under 60 years FD interest rates up to 6.80 per cent, and senior citizens can earn up to 7.05 per cent on their deposits.

Consider that an individual invests Rs. 2,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD. The table below shows the returns they can earn basis the tenor they choose.

Thus, one can look at attractive with the assurance of deposit safety, making Bajaj Finance online FD a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to grow their savings quickly.

Simple online investment process

To invest in a Bajaj Finance FD, investors need to fill the online FD form, verify their details, enter investment details and pay through Net Banking or UPI. Upon successful payment, they'll receive an acknowledgement and a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) with complete information about their investment.

Easy liquidity with loan facility

Investors can easily use their money when they need it the most without breaking their FDs with the straightforward loan against the FD. It goes up to 75 per cent of the value of their FD.

Safety and credibility

One's savings remain safe with Bajaj Finance, as it is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. Considering all these factors, one can invest in a and make their savings grow.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes consumer loans, lifestyle finance, and digital product finance. Bajaj Finserv also offers credit cards, personal loans, loans against property, small business loans, home loans, two-wheeler and three-wheeler loans, commercial loans, and loans against securities and rural finance, including gold loans and vehicle refinancing loans along with fixed deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit

