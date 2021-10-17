Glam Studios opens 9 new salons in 9 days in Navratri blitz

This Navratri, when everyone was busy celebrating the festivities, Glam Studios, a Noida based beauty start-up led by dynamic female entrepreneurs Sadiya Naseem and Darakhshan Husain added more Glam to the nation by successfully pulling out an amazing campaign called " Nine ki Shine ''. The company managed to open one new salon each day in different cities for 9 consecutive days of Navratri. Apart from this, the company also gave one free service each day to all the customers across all its outlets pan India.

"Launching 9 salons in 9 days is not a piece of cake unless you have highly supporting franchise partners and a wonderful team. We are very happy that we were able to pull it off and the response of customers regarding our free services is overwhelmingly positive," says Sadiya.

'9 Ki Shine - 9 days 9 salons' campaign consisted of 9 outlets consecutively launched every day. The brand opened 2 outlets in Faridabad, and one outlet each in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Behrampur, Patna, Agra, and Thopambadi. As per Darakhshan, the co-founder and COO of the brand, "The fact that Glam Studios has been able to consecutively open 9 new salons in a post covid scenario is testimony to the fact that we have a business model that is both profitable and successful in the post-pandemic scenario."

With a presence in more than 25 cities across India, the salon chain offers multiple services including hairstyling, bridal makeup, nail care, waxing, facials, makeup application, skin treatments, massage therapy, body wraps, manicures/pedicure, eyelash extensions, eyebrow threading, and so on. With a vision to become the largest, most innovative and the most trusted brand of affordable salons, Glam Studios aims to have 1000 salons across 100 cities by the end of 2022.

Glam Studios has been the official salon partner of Miss India Universe 2018 and Femina Miss India 2019 and has also been awarded the Salon Chain of the Year by Franchise India. The brand provides 360 degree support to its franchise partners starting from location identification and setup to continued hiring, marketing, designing, product procurement, call centre and tech support, because of which it is gaining favour with those venturing into the salon industry for the first time.

