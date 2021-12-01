GODAAM movie poster out, depicts the story of struggle and pain of farmer

Right from our childhood, we were taught that farmers are the ones who are the real breadwinners of this country. They are the bread growers without whose contribution we can't survive even a single day. However, as important as their job is, the farming industry as a whole has been going through severe situations today. Many of these issues have been picked up by the filmmakers in history, and time and again, they have delivered masterpieces in the face of Indian films on farmers and their struggles.

Now it's time for one more movie based on farmers. The Sarthak Cinema has released the poster of the Bollywood Upcoming Movie "GODAAM" starring Sujeet Pratap Singh, Master Ritwik Pratap Singh, Akhil Gaurav Singh, Vipin Panigrahi, Maya Jaiswal, Akksar Allahabadi, Sunny Upadhyay, Shayna Khan, Arun Shukla and others. The film is produced by Sujeet Pratap Singh and written, directed by Akhil Gaurav Singh and Akksar Allahabadi.

While talking to the media, Sujeet Pratap Singh Said, "I belong to the family of farmers, so I know the pain and struggle of farmers. I have faced this situation. That's why this subject is very close to my heart, and I had tried to bring this struggling life of a farmer on the big screen".

The GODAAM poster shows pain and struggle of farmers. The story revolves around a small-time farmer, happy and content though financially beaten up. He is in love with a girl next door, 'Haldi'. But her father is not happy about it due to his financial situation. Girl father puts a condition on the boy. If he fulfils his demand, then he will allow them to marry. Meantime a government officer arrives to inspect the developments of the village. The story slowly unfolds the truth behind the development of the village and how the love birds get their love life.

The film is going to be released on 17th December at your nearest cinema hall.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor