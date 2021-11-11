Government launches e-Amrit portal on electric vehicles

India has launched a web portal e-nectar on electric vehicles at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, UK on Wednesday. This is a one stop destination portal with all the information related to electric vehicles. Where one can find information on using, purchasing, investment opportunities and policies, grants for electric vehicles. The portal has been launched by the Policy Commission in accordance with an agreement reached with the British Government. In addition, the portal is part of the UK-India Joint Roadmap 2030, signed by the Prime Ministers of both the countries. The purpose of this portal is to create awareness among the people about electric vehicles. The government will work to make consumers aware of the benefits of using electric vehicles.

It is noteworthy that in recent times, various steps have been taken in India to promote the purchase of electric vehicles. On the one hand, the government is creating awareness among the people and on the other hand, subsidies are being given for the purchase of vehicles in many places. So more and more people should buy e-vehicles. Across India, rapid steps are being taken to make transportation carbon-free and to use electric mobility. A scheme like PLI is needed to increase the tendency of people towards buying electric vehicles.

In recent times, many have described the benefits of using electric vehicles. In the near future, the number of electric vehicles will increase across the country. Because it has so many benefits that people are increasingly turning to it. Now with the help of e-portal, Amrut portal will give people the right information as well as where it is profitable to invest. So consumers are likely to benefit. The government intends to drive the purchase of electric vehicles by creating awareness among consumers. That's why the government is offering consumers the option of insurance for electric vehicle technology, EVs. So more and more people are turning to electric vehicles.