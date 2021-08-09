Grab top deals on treadmills on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, get up to Rs. 750/- cashback

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback up to Rs. 750 on a wide range of treadmills.

This offer is a part of the limited period Independence Day sale from 9th-15th August 2021.

Customers who are aiming to develop a fitness routine and add physical movement to their daily life can shop online for on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,184. One can browse from a wide range of brands like PowerMax, Welcare, Fitness One, Afton treadmill.

Best-selling brands like is known for providing a variety of features like speed control, heart rate and pulse rate monitor, weight capacity and much more. Customers can purchase Afton treadmill on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,184 and zero down payment.

Some of treadmills that are currently available on sale on the EMI Store are:

PowerMax treadmill on EMIs starting Rs. 1,512

Welcare treadmill on EMIs starting Rs. 9,355

Fitness One treadmill on EMIs starting Rs. 1,184

Afton treadmill on EMIs starting Rs. 1,184

Customers can shop online on the EMI Store from over 1,000 Indian cities. This included popular cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Surat.

One of the additional benefits of shopping online on the EMI Store is that everything will be home delivered without any additional cost. One can also choose convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3 to 24 months.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy, 4-step process:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

Choose the treadmill you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor. Proceed to checkout.

Add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Submit the OTP received on registered mobile number and complete purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.

A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number. Ordered treadmill will be home delivered.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor