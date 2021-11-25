Grammy® winner Ricky Kej does India proud by securing another Grammy® Nomination for his album 'Divine Tides'

Indian Music Composer and Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej has been nominated again for his latest album 'Divine Tides' with Rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) at the 64th Annual Grammy® Awards. The nominations were announced yesterday by the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

Ricky Kej's previous Grammy® Award win came in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara'. Based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, 'Winds of Samsara' was a runaway success and debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard New Age Albums chart, a first for a person of Indian origin. Ricky is the youngest Indian to have won a Grammy® Award, and only the 4th Indian. Ricky Kej is also an official UNICEF "Celebrity Supporter", United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) "Land Ambassador" and UNESCO MGIEP "Global Ambassador for Kindness".

Featuring artists from around the world, the current Grammy® Nominated music album 'Divine Tides' is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain.

'Divine Tides' has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world. With rich textures of transcendent music, 'Divine Tides' is a surreal audio-visual experience carefully pieced together by two masters who are at the top of their game. By evoking a powerful emotional response in its listeners, this is truly positive music that can transform our planet.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The winners will be announced at this ceremony.

Visit for further details

Quote from Grammy® Award Winner Ricky Kej: "It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy® Award for our album 'Divine Tides'. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact. I'd like to thank The Recording Academy for this nomination, my collaborator Stewart Copeland for the best musical experience of my life, all my fellow artists and everyone else who made the album 'Divine Tides' possible."

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor