Graphy unveils finalists for its first-ever Graphy Select Creator Accelerator Program

Graphy, an Unacademy group company, today unveiled the finalists for its 3-month Creator Accelerator Program - Graphy Select.

The cohort comprised 50 applicants from a pool of 10,000 candidates.

The first-of-its-kind creator accelerator program spanning 3-months, will endow these budding creators with the right mentorship, seed funding, and resources to help them accelerate their careers.

Creators from a diverse range of vocations applied for the Graphy Select Accelerator Program. 60% of the cohort belongs to engineering and business backgrounds within the age group of 26-28. The shortlisted applicants consisted of budding creators, representing subjects like careers, finance, lifestyle, programming and IT.

Candidates who have been selected for the Graphy Select Accelerator Program have received seed funding of INR 2 lakhs, with a starter kit comprising equipment needed to create content on social media. As part of the program, creators will go through a rigorous training process, in the form of structured classes with mentors, exhaustive assignments and projects aimed to develop their competencies as creators on social media.

After the completion of three months, the cohort will become a part of 'India's Top Creators' Club,' a coveted alumni network that will network and share their learnings, with the objective of creating a collaborative and dynamic creator ecosystem.

