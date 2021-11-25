Great job opportunity! Big recruitment for 1000 posts in Samsung mobile company

After the Corona crisis subsided to a large extent, various companies in various sectors are now witnessing a massive recruitment process. It is learned that South Korean electronics maker Samsung will launch a major recruitment drive in India next year. This information has been provided by Samsung. Next year, the company will offer job to one thousand engineers, including individuals in the fields of electronics, electrical, data management and software, the company said.

Samsung aims to use its ideas for the company by giving more opportunities to the youth and in the near future the company will be recruiting a large number of skilled manpower. Against this backdrop, the company will provide opportunities to one thousand engineers next year. This will include engineers in the fields of electrical, electronics, data management and software. The company also plans to pay them well in order to encourage them.

It is said that youngsters from IIM Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Roorkee and other reputed educational institutes will be selected for the recruitment process by Samsung. Opportunity can be given not only to a thousand engineers but also to a few more engineers. The company plans to increase production in India. The company has informed that they will need a large number of manpower for this.