Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, Convocation 2020 presided over by Sanjay Behl, CEO and Co-founder, Nextqore Inc

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, a premier management institute in the country, held its 9th Annual Convocation for the class of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2018-20, and Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) 2019-20, virtually with a total of 250 students successfully graduating in a ceremony graced by Chief Guest, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Co-founder, Nextqore Inc, and Chairman, CII National Committee - Leadership & HR.

The graduating classes were elated to receive their convocation address from Mr. Sanjay Behl, who was the former CEO of Raymond Lifestyle.

Delivering the convocation address, Sanjay Behl, said that management is the noblest profession, if practiced well. The practitioners of this discipline get the opportunity to take responsibility for others, and help them learn and grow. "There are two types of managers: the ones who ask you to find the need gap in the market and make wealth, and the others, who urge you also to take into account the wellbeing of employees, society and the planet, when you create wealth. The latter are more progressive. What I wish for you is to have the understanding that management is all about eliminating sufferings and elevating joy. Try to improve the lives of all stakeholders, heal the entire world."

Behl observed that it is understandable that students may have anxiety about their future, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made things uncertain across the board. "However, it is just one of the many crises humanity has faced. Each crisis without a single exception has propelled us collectively to scale new heights in moral, cognitive, economic, and all other spheres."

Congratulating the graduating batch, through his written speech, Padma Shri awardee Dr. Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Dean and Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, "As you enter the next phase of life, you are likely to face the harsh realities of the outside world. You will have to not only survive there but also thrive. In order to do this, you need to have knowledge and skills, which I hope Great Lakes has provided to you." Dr. Balachandran said, "You will find yourself on many occasions presented with a choice of going the ugly way or taking the beautiful route. At those junctures I sincerely hope that you will find in yourself the inner strength to do the right thing, the one your conscience will accept. Wherever you go, always be humble and kind. Never forget the people who lent you a helping hand so that you could pull yourself up. Be ready to extend a helping hand to others."

Presenting the Director's Report, Dr. Debashis Sanyal, Director, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, listed the highlights of the institute's developments. He said that Great Lakes Gurgaon is the first B-School in India to introduce analytics as a specialization. It is also the first to offer a full time specialization in artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital strategies. He mentioned that the institution was recognized for the best practices for attracting and retaining quality faculty at the 10th Annual Indian Management Conclave 2019-20. Great Lakes has also won 2nd prize in the cutting edge curriculum at the Industry Academia 2020 Conference organized by People Labs. It is also adjourned as a runner up at The Association of MBAs (AMBA) Excellence Awards 2020, under the Business School Impact on Community and Society Award 2020 category for its 'Karma yoga', a program to promote selfless action by students for community benefits.

Concluding the day's proceedings, Mohan Lakhamraju, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Great Lakes Institute of Management, said that part of being an adult is taking responsibility. "The best empowered way to lead a life is to own responsibility for yourself. Whatever happens to you, know that it is because of the actions you are taking or not taking. When you believe this, you will realize that you have everything to shape your own destiny. You will not blame on circumstances, people or events."

As a part of the convocation ceremony, a number of academic honors were announced for the meritorious students. The gold medalists of PGDM 2020 were Mr. Adithya S for being the Academic topper and Jay Jain for being the Best Outgoing Student. The gold medalists of PGPM 2020 were Anupama Joy for being the Academic Topper and Shivkumar Agarwal for being Best Outgoing Student.

The graduating class of the PGDM and PGPM witnessed an excellent placement season for Great Lakes, Gurgaon. Some of the leading companies that hired students were Deloitte, Cognizant, Virtusa, Accenture, KPMG, Wipro, Aditya Birla, and Salesforce. For PGDM batch, the highest international CTC offered was 17 lakhs p.a. and highest domestic CTC offered was 13.6 lakhs p.a. & average was 9.5 lakhs p.a. while for the PGPM batch, highest domestic CTC offered was 18.8 lakhs p.a. and the average CTC was 12.3 lakhs p.a.

