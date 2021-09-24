Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration launches Portal Ayudmla during "GAAMA UDAN 2021"

Gujarat becomes the First State to launch such an initiative towards Online Licensing, Product Approvals, and Digitisation of Records.

Highlights

* Gujarat Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturer Association organised "GAAMA UDAN 2021: Difficulties, Opportunities and Scopes of Ayurvedic Industry"

* More than 350 Ayurvedic industrialist across Gujarat participated in the event

* Gujarat has more than 650 manufactures of Ayurveda, Siddha & Unani Drugs

* Export of Ayurvedic and Herbal products from India in FY25 expected to grow to USD 800 million

Pronouncing a major initiative towards the growth of the Ayurvedic Industry in Gujarat, digitalisation of records, Online Licensing, Speedy Product Approvals, the Food and Drug Control Administration, Gujarat has launched an online portal for Drug Manufacturing License System - for Ayurvedic Medicines. With this, Gujarat has become the first state in India to offer these facilities for Ayurvedic Industry. The portal was launched during an event of GAAMA - UDAN 2021.

Gujarat Ayurved Aushadh Manufacturers Association (GAAMA) organised "GAAMA UDAN 2021: focusing on Difficulties, Opportunities and Scopes of Ayurvedic Industry" in Ahmedabad on September 18, 2021. Dr. Hemant Koshiya, Commissioner, FDCA, Gujarat, Dr. Kamleshbhai Bhatt, Joint Commissioner - Ayurveda, FDCA, Gujarat, Mr. Anand Mehta & Mrs. Priyanka Shah, Technical Officer - Ayurveda, FDCA, Gujarat, were present during the launch. More than 350 Ayurvedic industrialists across Gujarat participated in the event.

During the launch, Dr. Hemant Koshiya, Commissioner, FDCA - Gujarat, said, " Portal - Ayurveda Drugs Manufacture Licensing System is an online system for fresh application, Renewal of License, New Product permissions etc. Training session of the portal was also organised for the members of GAAMA during the event."

Mr. Jaman Malaviya, President, GAAMA, said, "This was a breakthrough event not only for attendee GAAMA members but for an entire Ayurvedic industry of Gujarat State. Considering the recent surge of popularity of Ayurvedic medicine across the world it is a need of the hour that the Ayurvedic industry gets ready to anchor its position in the international market of primary healthcare. For this, as we know, the prerequisite is to comply international standards."

The Ayurvedic Industry is poised for a quantum jump in the next 3-4 years. Export of Ayurvedic and Herbal products from India in FY2025 is expected to reach USD 800 million from USD 428 million in FY20.

Sharing a roadmap of the future scope activities of GAAMA, Mr. Hardik Ukani, Vice President, GAAMA and MD, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd said, "Gujarat becomes the first state to launch such digital initiative. Gujarat houses more than 650 manufactures of Ayurveda, Siddha & Unani Drugs. The launch of the portal is a first step toward the digitalisation of the records, speedy approvals and will help the state's Ayurvedic industry to compete better in the World markets. The Ministry of Ayush has also introduced new regulations to strengthen the AYUSH System and created an online licensing portal 'e-Aushadhi' for AYUSH products."

In the coming time, the association plans to collaborate with the different ayurvedic associations across India to make a strong representation of Ayurveda, Explore business opportunities for GAAMA members, provide technical assistance related to new regulations & guidelines etc. GAAMA has also taken an initiative to make all stakeholders sensitised about the future opportunities and to provide them all the basic knowledge sources that are required in order to achieve the international standards of their products.

Established in 2001, Gujarat Ayurved Aushadh Manufacturers Association is a non-government, not-for-profit organization. Voice of Gujarat's Ayurveda business and industry, GAAMA was set up with a vision to promote the holistic development and research of Ayurveda and accelerate such related activities. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policymakers and civil society, GAAMA articulates the views and concerns of industry. The association also provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and Industry.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor