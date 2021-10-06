Health Basix raises seed round of Capital to transform Pediatric Healthcare Delivery

Health Basix, a pediatric healthcare delivery platform, announced today that it has closed the seed round of funding from marquee investors like Raj Mishra of Indea Capital, Nicola Blackwood - ex-deputy Minister for Health and Chair of Genomics England, Dr. Anantha Nageswaran - Co-founder of Aavishkaar Venture Capital/Economic Advisor to the PM of India and other HNI's.

Within just 3 months of launch, Health Basix has already onboarded over 100,000 families with over 10,000 active users on its platform. The company has partnered with over 90 schools to run the school health program, 150+ nationwide hospitals, and clinics that offer preferential pricing to customers of Health Basix.

Starting with the pediatric health population of 150+ million Students in India, Health Basix aims to eliminate the biggest care experience pain points for families with a unified solution. The Healthcare experience for the modern Indian Child is fragmented, inefficient, and challenging to navigate with parents waiting in long queues to meet with a doctor, maintain the health records in the physical format, and having to go to multiple service providers to meet their kid's healthcare needs.

The pediatric health platform and family health app by Toro Health Pvt Ltd., founded by , Vishnu Prasath, and Ramesh Krishnan in March 2021 said it will use the capital for building its team, product development, marketing, and setting up in-school clinics to deliver connected health to 1 million families.

"Parents in India are very focused on education because they see tangible monetary rewards within a few years of investment but when it comes to health, it is largely ignored in kids since they don't see immediate tangible benefits. Our main goal is to identify and connect kids to the care they need at the right time," said Swathy, CEO of Heath Basix.

Generally, the attention on healthcare when it comes to kids is always for the ones below the age of five completely ignoring the healthcare needs of school-going kids. School-going kids remain highly exposed to several preventable and treatable illnesses. If left untreated, it affects their physical and emotional development.

"Health and education are the two fundamental pillars of every child and youth, and we look forward to partnering with Health Basix in their journey towards making a difference in delivering Connected Health," said Raj Mishra the lead investor.

As India's first and only Data-Driven pediatric health ecosystem, the company aims to provide SIMPLER and BETTER pediatric healthcare that enables kids to be healthy rather than just treating illness where the health records are stored, and data-driven recommendations are made based on the 128-point health assessment conducted in-school for every child. The app also identifies and connects parents with treatment-seeking behaviour to healthcare providers.

Health Basix enables parents and clinicians to work in tandem to create care plans for kids that include diagnosis, instructions, and recommended resources. The detailed annual checkup covers Growth (BMI), vision, dental, emotional, hearing, and wellness.

The parent can share the care plans with the circle (School / Doctor) of care and Health Basix enables the activation of the care plan into a to-do action plan. The parents can create multiple health profiles, store health records such as vaccination charts for children, developmental milestones, prescriptions, lab reports, and scans, and allows sharing of records with healthcare providers.

Through the , one can access online doctor consultation, day-time concierge, health guides, expert doctor recommendations, and appointment booking at partner hospitals and clinics.

