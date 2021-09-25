Hero Electric to set up 20,000 charging stations

Hero Electric, one of the largest electric two-wheeler companies in the country, is now focusing on charging infrastructure. The company aims to set up 20,000 charging stations across the country. Hero Electric has partnered with Delhi-based startup Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across the country.

This entire network of EV charging stations can be used by all electric vehicle companies. This will help create a standard place among producers. In this regard, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said that the Government of India has recently expanded the Electric Vehicle (EV) market with a number of announcements. Hero Electric is investing in setting up an affordable charging station.

At the same time, the company has installed 1650 charging stations so far. The company aims to install 20,000 charging stations by the end of 2022. The company also conducted a survey on what kind of charging stations customers want. In it found that customers need 16 amps of power, long charging cord and smart charging station with internet or app location, said Sohinder Gill.

Massive Mobility is working to build a cloud-based network of charging stations for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. This network will connect the owners of parking and charging points, so that more people can reach it. This is in line with Hero Electric's goal of setting up 20,000 charging stations across the country. Massive Mobility is developing Massive Charging, a mobile app to build this network. On this app, users will be able to create their profiles and the Wi-Fi facility at the charging station will help in getting information about easy payment, identification or location of charging points etc.