Hiranandani Foundation School reopens for Classroom Education

Schools across the state of Maharashtra reopens today in phase wise manner with cautious approach and adhering to strict Covid protocols.

As the parent's consent is mandatory for in-campus attendance, schools will see the strength of students gradually rising for physical classroom learning. Hiranandani Foundation School Powai, Mumbai and Thane have also welcomed the decision and reopened the schools for grade 8th to 10th from today.

Hiranandani Foundation School has ensured the practice of strict Covid compliance like temperature checks, frequent sanitization at the school entrance and follow social distancing in seating arrangements within the classroom to ensure health, hygiene, and safety. Schooling methodologies have transformed pre to post Covid with hybrid approach and phygital learning mode widely accepted.

Lauding the move, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Trustee, Foundation School, said "Prolonged school closure may result in reversal of educational gains, contracting children's vocational and skill harnessing opportunities along with social and emotional interactions and development. All measures and actions routed to reopen schools in phase wise manner are aimed to reduce inequalities, recuperate loss of learnings, and improve mental health outcomes within the physical classroom ecosystem. Though, schools will continue to adopt a hybrid approach inclusive of blended learning methodologies critical for student's growth, learning and overall development."

Elated with the school reopening, Principal of Hiranandani Foundation School (HFS), Thane, Mrs. Neelu Lamba expressed that, "We are optimistic with the HFS Thane school reopening ensuring a safe and hygienic environment. The additional benefit for HFS Schools being located within the Hiranandani Townships, empowers students with the 'Walk to School' scenario. It is indeed a moment of delight to observe students walk by campus that will foster emotional, social, and mental growth of students. Currently, out of 1300 students, 540 parents have given initial consent and we expect the rest to soon follow the trend as parent's confidence augments further. Vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff are delighted to welcome students back to the classroom, where a lot of learning and re-learning will unfold."

It has been e-schooling since the outbreak of Covid pandemic, disrupting the way of learning. But the significance of on-campus learning is equally imperative for a holistic learning experience. Education over the years has witnessed the metamorphosis - from the blackboard to the Smart Board.

In the 'new normal' post the Covid-19 pandemic, technology has become an integral part of the curriculum as also the teaching pedagogies. Teachers and students alike are looking forward to school moving back to normalcy.

