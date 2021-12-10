How Borgfy is transforming SMB and startups within digital transformation using mobile apps

is a leading emerging best product development company based in New Delhi.

'Digital India' is everywhere. In 2021, people will be more focused on easy and comfortable living than luxury. They expect everything to be available at a button click, and this becomes the reason why mobile apps are getting so much attention in today's world. Let's have a look at the definition of Digital Transformation.

What is Digital Transformation?

With the rise of globalization, your customers may use their cell phones from anywhere in the world. As a result, many businesses now credit their success to mobile apps. Gone are those where people have to step out to get something.

Now it's all available in just one click. Everything's available online, from daily essentials like milk and bread to luxurious items like sofa sets and refrigerators. You have to click the button, and it will be in front of your door. It has become possible due to the digital transformation. Businesses are embracing this digital shift to grow their business and engage their audience online.

Statistics of Digital Transformation

Mobile apps account for 57 percent of all digital media usage.

A smartphone user has an average of 80 apps on their phone and uses up to 40 of them per month.

Millennials open an app 50 times or more every day, according to 21 percent of them.

In 2022, consumers are predicted to download 258.2 billion mobile apps.

There are about 3.5 million apps on the Google Play Store and 2.2 million apps on the Apple App Store in the first quarter of 2021.

Importance of Customer Satisfaction in Digital Transformation

'Customer is king' is the first rule of any successful businessman. You need to focus on your customer satisfaction the most. Understanding and analyzing your customers' demands, behavior, and demographics is critical as it helps retain your old customers and acquire new customers. Companies must find a means to contact and engage with consumers in today's competitive environment.

The Role of Mobile Apps in Digital Transformation

Everything today's users want is more accessible, faster, and personalized. Accessibility 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is no longer a benefit. Instead, it's become a noticeable feature. Over the last decade, the value of "mobile apps" for businesses has increased dramatically. Apps are far more convenient for both consumers and businesses. Marketers may use the app to send push notifications to keep customers engaged. Apps make it easier for businesses to keep track of user data and reduce load times.

Trending Apps in 2021

Uber: The kind of impact Uber has created in the transportation sector is marvelous. Their kick-ass app, drivers, and concept have revolutionized transportation and society's thinking in the modern day.

Duolingo: Learning a new language is difficult, especially once people reach the age of 18. However, Duolingo, which bills itself as "the world's greatest method to learn a language," claims to be "the world's finest way to learn a language."

Amazon: The biggest eCommerce marketplace in the world, serves as a one-stop destination for all types of goods ranging from grocery items to electronic appliances.

Spotify: Listening to your favorite music has never been easier. Spotify is for music lovers. It has a wonderful collection of songs in different genres and languages, for every audience. It allows you to enjoy non-stop music streaming.

Apps have been used creatively by businesses to achieve success. Mobile apps are a relatively new notion for industries, but they will undoubtedly become more prevalent in the future. It, like smartphones, will eventually become a critical tool for both businesses and consumers.

Top Industries growing within apps-based business:

1. Ecommerce - Delivery Apps

2. Hospitality - Booking Apps

3. Smart Devices - IoT enabled Apps

4. AR Apps

5. Social Apps

6. Gaming Apps

7. Business Productivity Apps

Conclusion

Almost all of generation Z is addicted to their smartphones. Apps are used for the majority of their operations. They use smartphone apps for everything, including communication, shopping, news reading, music listening, and more. This has rapidly increased during Covid lockdown as most of the education was happening through zoom calls.

