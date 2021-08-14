How much will Ola Scooter cost? Video of CEO Bhavish Aggarwal goes viral

Two companies are set to enter the world of electric vehicles on Independence Day tomorrow. Ola and Simple Energy will launch their electric scooters. Most of the features of Ola's electric scooter have come to the fore. Features like reverse gear, 10 colors, home delivery, home servicing have been revealed by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Now, Aggarwal's video is going viral about the price of Ola's scooter.

Agarwal posted a video explaining the price of Ola Electric scooter. Ola Electric has posted his video on his official Twitter account. In this, Bhavish Agarwal is telling the work of Ola Scooter. In a tweet from the company, ‘Scooters are coming on Sunday! Our CEO Agarwal said, let’s put out the price today! So, here goes.. #JoinTheRevolution this Sunday, August 15th at 2pm http://olaelectric.com ⚡️ ...'

In fact this video is a marketing gimmick. When Bhavish Agarwal is about to announce the price, a funny music is heard and no price is mentioned. "You really thought we'll let him do that?. See you on 15th."

The Ola Scooter will be launched on Sunday at 2 p.m. The company has started booking it at Rs 499. The company said it received 1 lakh bookings in the first 24 hours. But the details of how many bookings have been made so far are likely to be revealed tomorrow.



