HSNC University's Curriculum Shaping the Future of Data Science and Business Analytics Industry via Academia

As a part of the growing industry, a career in data science and business analytics is promising. Lives are now governed by data, Google maps use data every time to reach a destination. Data is the fastest growing and valuable commodity in today's time. Organisations across the world are devising methods to collate, organise and harness data to meet their strategic goals. Rising demands for data scientists and business analysts is alluring and has many prospects. Data science is a multifaceted career based on structured and unstructured data. One can fancy their career in multiple domains such as marketing, finance, retail and FMCG sector.

Today the demand for data and business analysts in India is huge but soon there'll be a shortage of qualified data scientists. After the US, India is the second-largest hub for data analysts. This leads to increasing demand for the highly qualified, committed data and business analysts in the country which can only be fulfilled if the economy has state-of-the-art institutes, colleges with the right infrastructure, and highly qualified teachers. The planning has to start at the undergraduate level and HSNC University, Mumbai has already become the pioneer in this journey.

HSNC University, Mumbai has successfully launched its first university school of data science and business analytics offering a degree programme to meet the upcoming needs of the industry and equip the learners with the latest technological solutions and analytical skills in the field of data science. The university offers a first-of-its-kind undergraduate programme that lays emphasis on both theory and the contemporary applications of data science and business analytics. It is structured to offer in-depth knowledge of the industry demands and much-needed skills for employability.

To understand the challenges of the changing times the programme is designed to make it more relevant as per the current times. The programme spans over three years starting from the academic year of 2020-21. It is guided under the able leadership of visionary leaders such as Provost Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice-Chancellor Dr HemlataBagla.

To make it diverse the programme is opened for students from diverse educational backgrounds - Arts, Science and Commerce stream. In order to bridge the gap for students coming from Arts and commerce backgrounds, the university has also introduced bridge courses in mathematics, statistics and communication. The course aims to help students to acquire essential knowledge and begin with the blended schedule.

The programme is designed in a way to give students an opportunity to examine real case studies and to work on multiple industry-led projects by giving them a minimum of three months of internship towards the end of the programme. The purpose of this industry immersion programme is to prepare students with clear, concise concepts to transform them into proficient experts.

To constitute this programme as a compressive and integrated centre of learning for students, the university takes the legacy of three constitute colleges under its name - HR college, BTTC college and KC college. And with the new addition of courses the university aims at endorsing India as a global educational hub.

