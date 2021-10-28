ICFAI Business School bags Top 3 Positions in the Case Centre's Top 50 Best Selling Case Authors

The Case Centre (UK), the independent home of the case method, revealed the Top 50 Bestselling authors for 2020/21.

Late Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI Business School Hyderabad maintained his position at the top of the list for the sixth year in a row. Indu Perepu and Syeda Maseeha Qumer bagged second and third positions respectively.

For the first time since the list was introduced in 2015-16, the Top 3 Bestsellers are from ICFAI Business School and overall ICFAI Business School bagged 7 Bestsellers in the list in this year, a rare achievement! The other faculty from ICFAI who featured on the list are Sanjib Dutta (30th), G V Muralidhara (32nd), Jitesh Nair (33rd), and V Namrata Prasad (49th).

The list of Top Best selling Case authors is published by The Case Centre every year. The list is based on the total copies of cases of each author sold by The Case Centre.

A communication from The Case Centre says, "We are delighted to reveal our top 50 bestselling case authors for the 2020/21 academic year. A place in the top 50 is an extraordinary achievement, as over 8,800 faculty are registered as authors with The Case Centre. Authors from Harvard Business School bagged nine positions in the list, followed by ICFAI Business School and INSEAD with seven each. ICFAI Business School is the only business school from Asia to feature on the list. Furthermore, ICFAI holds the top three spots for the first time, while INSEAD have four authors in the top 10."

Further commenting on Late 's contribution to the The Case Centre the communication stated, "Late Debapratim Purkayastha of ICFAI Business School, who sadly passed away from COVID-19 in May 2021, remains at no. 1 for a sixth successive year. Selling over 100,000 copies from an extensive back catalogue of cases since the list was introduced in 2015/16, Debapratim's undoubted impact on the case method and management education will live on for years to come through the many case authors and teachers he has inspired, and the vast number of students whose education has been enhanced by learning through his cases."

ICFAI Business School is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University. It is a premier Business School that has been consistently ranked by independent rating agencies as one of the top 10 B - Schools of India. IBS has received the AACSB accreditation, the gold standard in international accreditation.

It is one of the first business schools in South Asia to receive the prestigious SAQS accreditation. NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with 'A' Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4.

The Case Centre, headquartered in United Kingdom, is the independent home of the case method. It is dedicated to advancing the case method worldwide, sharing knowledge, wisdom and experience to inspire and transform business education across the globe. It is a not-for-profit organisation and registered charity.

