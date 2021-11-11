ICFAI Business School (IBS) bags prestigious awards in 2021

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has made NEWS recently with the awards it has won.

The business school is widely considered as one of the best in the country and it has an excellent reputation. In recognition of this, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been presented with several awards, the latest of which came recently. IBS Hyderabad has been recognized by Business Today as the number one in the top business schools in Hyderabad.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) was also recognized as the fifth-best in the entire South zone, and as number 12th in the list of top 100 private business schools in the entire country. The recognition came as a result of India's best Business School survey conducted by Business Today.

As per NIRF by the Ministry of Education, ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad is ranked among the top 25 Business schools in India with a total score of 55.21.

These awards speak volumes about the high standards of academic and operational excellence that ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been well known for. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been the torchbearer in many advancements that have swept through the education sector and especially management education in the past decades.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) provides its students an opportunity to fully develop themselves and shape their future to their will. Besides academics, the students also learn through the various events and happenings that are an integral part of their development.

The studies at (IBS) are expertly managed with the help of the Quicforce LMS that provides the students and the school the necessary tools to manage academics easily. It has been a great aid to the students in the past year when the COVID enforced lockdown had disrupted academics worldwide.

Due to the unique functionalities, the students can attend classes remotely and at their own pace. All the academic events are sent through notifications, and even conducting exams or submitting projects can be easily carried out thanks to this. The Quicforce LMS is also useful for students who want access to all their coursework and recorded lectures anywhere and anytime.

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) campus experience is one of a kind, with many extracurricular events taking place. This helps in taking the learning outside of the classroom and to all the areas of the student's life. The students can enjoy not only sports but many other extra-curricular activities from photography club to hosting expert forums and extensive events.

This provides the students every chance to hone their personalities and their leadership skills to prepare for the future days. Once they start their career, these skills become elemental in their success.

Besides these, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is also considered a leader in utilizing case-study-based learning methods in providing the students a realistic platform to the students. Using this method, the students can understand the various nuances of business decision-making. There are 7 IBS Case Authors among the top 50 bestsellers Case Authors globally which is a notable achievement for the business school. The list of the 7 authors includes Late Dr. Debapratim Purkayastha at the first rank, Ms. Indu Perepu at the second rank, and Ms. Sayeeda Maseeha Qumar at the third rank.

These are just some of the specialties of the ICFAI Business School (IBS) that make it one of the best business schools to pursue management education.

IBS Hyderabad is among the few . ICFAI Business School is also among the first three business schools from South Asia to be SAQS accredited by AMDISA. NAAC and CRISIL are among other prestigious accreditation honoring the wall of fame of IBS Hyderabad.

ICFAI Business School is among the most reputed business schools in India with excellent placements all these years. CASE Based learning and hybrid mode of learning groom students from the beginning and help them prepare to face the real-life corporate environment. There are 9 ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses providing MBA/PGPM all over India. All the campuses follow the same mode of CASE Based learning.

The faculty of ICFAI Business School is well qualified and updated with current trends of the corporate world. They are always available to guide and mentor the students throughout their studies.

