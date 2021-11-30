ICICI Bank service charges to change from 1st january 2022

ICICI Bank, a leader in the private sector, has decided to further slash the pockets of its customers. ICICI Bank has provided the information on its official website. ICICI Bank will implement this from January 1, 2022. ICICI Bank is said to be raising fees related to cash withdrawals from ATMs and cash recycler machines.

When it comes to transactions at non-ICICI Bank ATMs, 3 transactions at 6 metro locations are free. If you do 3 transactions in metro cities and 2 transactions in any other place, it will be free. However, after exceeding the free transaction limit in one month, if the customer transacts from a non-ICICI Bank ATM in the same month, the service charge will be Rs 20 and Rs 8.50 for non-financial transactions. From January 1, 2022, the fee will be increased to Rs 21 for financial transactions.

At present, the first 5 financial transactions of the month are free of cost after making a cash transaction from ICICI Bank's ATM or Cash Recycler machine. Thereafter, a fee of Rs 20 is charged per financial transaction, but from January 1, 2022, the fee will be Rs 21 per financial transaction. There is no charge for all non-financial transactions made through ICICI Bank ATMs, it is free. Cash withdrawals include financial transactions, while non-financial transactions include checking balances, viewing mini statements and changing PINs.