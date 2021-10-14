iCreate announces winners of idea stage of 'EVangelise'21' - 12 startups wins prize money worth 6 lakhs

iCreate, India's leading startup incubator concluded a 3-day Bootcamp today at its campus as part of its flagship event; EVangelise'21, a grand innovation challenge aimed at identifying next-generation innovators in the electric vehicle sub-components segment in India. The boot camp had the participation of all 12 winning startups from the idea stage of EVangelise'21 along with 7 other shortlisted startups from various categories.

The winners for the idea stage were selected from a total of 145 applicants from across the country. These startups went through rigorous one-to-one mentoring sessions with industry experts and mentors at a 3-day boot camp held at the iCreate campus, with the winners proceeding to the second stage i.e., the design stage. Three winners were chosen from each category which includes Battery, BMS and Hybrid Energy Storage Systems (HESS), Electric Powertrain (motor+controller), Intelligent Vehicle Management Systems, Regenerative Braking Systems. Furthermore, the winners also received a cheque of INR 75,000, INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 respectively for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place holders in each category.

The three day boot camp also included training sessions from companies like Uber, Mathworks, Altair and mentors from iCreate who took the participants through technical specifications of Motor modelling, Green mobility, EV dynamics and architecture, electric motor design and technology development and innovation.

iCreate launched EVangelise, a grand challenge aimed at identifying the next generation of innovators in the electric vehicle sub-components segment. Planned in three stages over a period of seven months, EVangelise is targeted at startups, college students, research institutions, independent innovators and EV enthusiasts, with revolutionary innovations in sub-components used in 2W & 3W electric vehicles.

This event has been conceptualised to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country with sophisticated, energy-efficient and sustainable transportation solutions for the Indian market, thus aligning with India's 2030 EV ambitions of having 80% of two- and three-wheeler sales as electric vehicles.

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous centre of excellence of the Government of Gujarat and is India's largest institution for transforming startups based on tech innovation into successful businesses. Located in a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus at Dev Dholera in Ahmedabad, till date it has supported over 395 innovations and 30+ patents with a 'high-touch, entrepreneur-first' model, connecting them with mentors, markets and money. Embedded systems and IoT are a focus area for iCreate, in domains like electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, healthtech, industrial automation, renewable energy, among others. It is home to Cisco's largest Innovation Lab in India, and has partnerships with leading institutions in the US, Israel and other countries.

