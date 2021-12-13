IIT Kharagpur secures more than 1,600 placement opportunities, highest salary Rs 2.4 cr

The lockdown caused by the corona, and the consequent downturn in the economy, all created a picture of declining employment opportunities. However, the picture is changing rapidly and employment opportunities are being created. IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal is a prime example. 1600 job opportunities have been created for the students of Kharagpur. One of the students has received an offer of an annual salary of Rs 2 crore 40 lakh. This year, in the first phase of the recruitment drive, IIT Kharagpur students have got so many employment opportunities in just ten days. One student will get an annual salary of Rs 2.4 crore, while the other 22 students will get an annual salary above Rs 90 lakh. The second phase of the recruitment drive will take place in the second week of January in the new year.

Offers to 1500 people in a week

In the first seven days of the recruitment drive organized by IIT Kharagpur, leading companies from around the world offered jobs to 1,500 students. After that 100 more students got such offers.

Prof. A. Rajkumar, President, Career Development Center, IIT Kharagpur, thanked all the companies involved in the recruitment drive.

Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Uber, Honeywell, Excel and 245 other well-known companies participated.

Companies in the fields of software, high-level coding, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking, financial companies, etc.