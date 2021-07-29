IIT, Madras Research Park announces partnership with emids

emids, a leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) Research Park (RP).

emids, staying true to its value of innovation excellence, embarks on a rapid journey of collaboration with IIT Madras through internships of its students and collaboration with Industry 4.0 driven start-ups in the IITM Research Park.

As the digital accelerator in healthcare, emids' investment in the innovation lab will expand its horizon with access to 200+ labs and test facilities available at the Research Park and through its 70+ partners across 17 sectors. This partnership will grow the organization's network and encourage skills and knowledge sharing on both sides.

With the credentials of dignitaries and the diversity of start-ups and products on display during the event, emids Innovation Labs (3ident-Ideate-Innovate-Incubate), was inaugurated by the Founder and CEO of emids, Saurabh Sinha and Chief Revenue Officer, Balajee Sethuraman. emids Vice President, Strategy and Transformation, Karthik Ramesh and emids Vice President, Human Resources, Pramod C were also present, along with members of the emids Senior Leadership Team. The Honorary Chairman Board of Governors of IIIT Sri City, M. Balasubramaniam was the Chief Guest of the event.

Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President & Board Member IITM-RP said, "We are happy to get emids at IITM Research Park. Our eco-system of Research Centers and start-ups can help them expand their R&D in new areas and deepen their existing work. IITM-RP, in turn will benefit from their ability to take R&D to commercialization."

"IITM-RP and emids' collaboration will help align our results to client success at a time when the healthcare industry is embracing technology as a key pillar in the execution of an organization's strategy. It will be important to remain unique in bringing novel ideas to our customers through this partnership while retaining our focus on key impact areas: leveraging the right use cases and technology options," said emids Founder and CEO Saurabh Sinha.

Balajee Sethuraman, emids Chief Revenue Officer said, "I am thrilled that the IITM-RP collaboration with emids has brought several best-of-breed ideas to life through top talent at IIT and its faculty members while thriving in its vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is truly our North Star that will enable us to drive transformation and business growth outcomes at the leading edge of innovation in Healthcare 4.0 leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies."

Karthik Ramesh, Vice President Strategy and Transformation, articulated the long-term execution strategy, "The emids IITM-RP partnership led innovation facility, will help bootstrap internal emids crowd sourced ideas (driven by business need) into Minimum Viable Products and early-stage prototypes for our customers, through a unique Ideation to Innovation cycle. We are truly excited of the potential of this partnership - thanks to the thought leadership of IITM-RP and vision of emids Leadership Team in enabling this."

emids is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, serving payers, providers, life sciences and technology firms. Headquartered in Nashville, emids helps bridge critical gaps in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare by providing digital transformation services, custom application development, data engineering, business intelligence solutions, and specialized consulting services to all parts of the healthcare ecosystem. With over 2,300 professionals globally, emids leverages strong domain expertise in healthcare-specific platforms, regulations, and standards to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions and services to its clients.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (abbreviated as IIT Madras) is a public technical and research university located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), it is recognized as an Institute of National Importance.

Founded in 1959 with technical and financial assistance from the former government of West Germany, it was the third IIT established by the Government of India. IIT Madras has been ranked as the top engineering institute in India for five years in a row (2016-2020) by the National Institutional Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

