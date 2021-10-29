IMCD India expands its laboratories capabilities and relocates its Gurgaon office to Noida, Uttar Pradesh

To further extend its capabilities and enhance its offerings and scope across India, IMCD, a global leader in the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced the opening of its new office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 4,500 sq. ft. office space will house ~1,800 sq. ft. Coatings as well as Construction laboratories with enhanced capabilities that will cater to PAN India customers, along with Beauty & Personal Care laboratory which will provide support to the North India market. This also makes IMCD the only distributor to establish a construction laboratory in India.

"There is significant potential growth opportunity in India for the Coatings & Construction segment. As distributors, we come across many customers who reach out to us on a day-to-day basis for technical support. In a scenario like this, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that we are opening our new Coatings & Construction laboratories with state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities at our new office in Noida," said Amit Hirani, Managing Director, IMCD India.

By setting up the Coatings & Construction laboratories, IMCD has created a platform that offers existing and potential suppliers a reliable partner to support and accelerate their business ambitions in India. The lab activities will be focused on providing comprehensive solutions and developing local guideline formulations in-line with current market trends.

"Through these labs, we will address formulation challenges, run test programmes, assist key development projects, and host onsite training and workshops for our existing customers and suppliers, and for prospects across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka & Middle East. These laboratories are a testament of IMCD India's commitment to support our customers and suppliers to drive innovation," continues Amit Hirani.

Frank Schneider, Business Group Director, Coatings & Construction said, "India is a fast-growing and dynamic Coatings & Construction market that embraces the challenge of fast urbanization and the need to become greener, safer, and more efficient. With our strengthened presence within the region, we will be better positioned to develop future-focused formulations and solutions that drive this progress."

IMCD started its India operations in 2008 as a distribution company with focus on key large clients, covering a range of market sectors with an exceptional track record of growth. Headquartered in Mumbai, IMCD India, has offices in Vadodara, Kolkata, Chennai, and Noida, with an employee strength of ~190. This new office in Noida has the capability of accommodating 30 employees and will offer technical expertise across the northern belt of India in the six segments IMCD is currently operating in with an aim to provide solutions for our customers and partners.

