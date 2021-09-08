Important alert from EPFO for 6 crore account holders

If you are a PF account holder, there is an important news for you. Meanwhile, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued alerts to all its customers. The Employees Provident Fund Organization has warned its 6 crore PF account holders against downloading personal information and any kind of app.

EPFO has given this information on its Twitter handle. For any employed person, the amount of his provident fund i.e. PF is the most important. This amount is the most important fund for future security. This is where the money is deposited, as well as the interest on that PF. In such a situation, you need to be very careful about your PF money.

The Employees Provident Fund Association has advised its account holders to beware of any fake calls. "The EPFO never asks its account holders for UAN numbers, Aadhaar numbers, PAN numbers or bank information on phone calls. The EPFO does not make any phone calls to its account holders," the EPFO said in the alert.