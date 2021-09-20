Important news for millions of SBI customers, bank alerts on fake customer care numbers!

Currently, digital transactions are taking place on a large scale in the country. Cases of banking fraud are also on the rise. Meanwhile, the country's largest state bank, State Bank of India, has issued alert to its 44 crore customers against cyber hackers. Recently, SBI has also alerted its customers about fraud numbers.

Alerts have been issued for customers from SBI's official Twitter handle. Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers. Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone, SBI said in a tweet.

Also, the bank shared a video with the tweet. In which a person makes a phone call to a fake customer care number, in which the fraudster violates and takes all the information from the customer. At the end of the video, it is said that if there is any kind of fraud, report it immediately. You can call report.phising@sbi.co.in or Cyber Crime Helpline number 155260.



