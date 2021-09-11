Important Notice for SBI Customers; SBI advises customers to link PAN with Aadhaar card

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest state-owned bank, has asked customers to link their PAN card with Aadhaar card before September 30, 2021. If the customers of the bank do not do this within the stipulated time, it is likely that it will be difficult for them to avail banking services.

Meanwhile, the government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to PAN card. Currently the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking is September 30th. In such a scenario, SBI has appealed to its customers to link PAN card with Aadhar card as soon as possible.

Learn, how to link Aadhar to PAN?

>> First of all, with the help of Income Tax website, see if your PAN is linked to Aadhaar.

>> Visit the Income Tax website for this.

>> Upload name, PAN number and Aadhar number on Aadhar card.

>> Tick on the square only if the year of birth is mentioned in the Aadhar card. Then enter the captcha code.

>> Then click on the link base. Your PAN card will be linked to Aadhar card.

PAN card can be linked with Aadhar card through SMS. For this you need to type UIDPAN on your phone. This will be followed by 12 digit Aadhaar number and 10 digit PAN number. Now send this message to 567678 or 56161. Your PAN card will be linked to Aadhar card.

Inactive PAN card can be reactivated. For this you have to send an SMS. You have to enter 12 digit PAN from your registered mobile in the message box. Next, enter a 10-digit base number with a space. Then SMS this message to 567678 or 56161.



