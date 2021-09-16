India sees 400% rise in job vacancies for IT professionals

Job vacancies in India for IT professionals has risen by nearly 400%, according to a report. There has been demand for candidates with niche and super niche skills due to pressure fuelled primarily by the BFSI industry, the report said.

As per data from business solutions provider Quess, there has been demand for niche tech skills that includes Cloud Infrastructure Tech developer, Full Stack developer, React JS developer, Android Developer and Angular JS developer. These profiles have seen a surge in the demand since last quarter.

Gaming (Unity Developers), DevOps (Bamboo, Jira) and Platforms (Salesforce, SAP HANA) have also seen a surge in skill demand.

Job hirings across India was dominated by IT Hubs Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, followed by Chennai, Mumbai, NCR and other key cities.

Bengaluru witnessed the highest demand (40%), followed by Hyderabad (18%) and Pune (18%).

Bengaluru witnessed high demand for Cloud Tech Developers (41%), React JS Developers (44%) and Android Developers (81%), it said.

For Full Stack Developers, Bangalore witnessed (42%) and Hyderabad (37%), while demand for skills like Angular JS Developers was evenly distributed across Hyderabad (25%), Bengaluru (21%), Gurugram (21%), Chennai (16%) and Pune (13%), the report added.