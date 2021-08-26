India's Esperer Nutrition aims to bridge Onco Nutrition Gap in UK, Europe and US through its Invention DINI Axis

Esperer Nutrition has launched its office in London, United Kingdom in a move that aims to bridge the Onco Nutrition Gap in UK, Europe, and US markets.

The move keeps the UK audience in mind and will tap into the Nutraceutical market of Â£275Bn globally and Â£4Bn is in the UK. This move also resonates with the renewed focus on Nutraceutical Industry among a few others as per the UK Prime Minister's Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR) announced in June 2021. The move will also see the orgzation invest in research and development in the United Kingdom, in strategic collaborations with Universities and trusts working in the areas of Nutraceuticals for Non-Communicable Diseases.

Raktim Chattopadhyay, Director for Esperer Nutrition UK Ltd., commented, "Reports have suggested that 1,600 children (up to the age of 15) in the UK are diagnosed with cancer each year with the most common are leukaemia (30%), brain, CNS, and intracral tumors (20%) and lymphomas (11%). Additionally, 28 million male adults in the UK are overweight or obese, which is fueling a diet related health crisis with spiraling rates of NCDs (non-communicable diseases). Our efforts with the launch of our innovation - DINI Axis (Diet Infection Nutrition Immunity) will aim to bridge the gap of malnutrition. Thus alleviating some symptoms for patients suffering with NCDs and helping improve the quality of their life."

Raktim Chattopadhyay who is also the founder and CEO, Esperer Nutrition (EON) also added, "Non communicable Diseases (NCDs) are very difficult to manage with traditional health tactics, but innovative interventions do exist, and can be effectively implemented. To control the risk factors of NCDs, nutra-research needs to engage more actively in research on factors that influence health and lifestyle."

DINI Axis (Diet-Infection-Nutrition-Immunity) is a research outcome that signifies the interaction metrics between Diet and Infection risk factors related to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). DINI Axis confirms Therapeutic Nutritional Interventions through modifying immunomodulatory pathways to improve patient's overall quality of life. All the products contain the highest quality of authentic nutraceuticals. The products are targeted towards supporting and alleviating NCDs and related chronic conditions.

Ganesh Kodag, General Manager for the United Kingdom and European Union Business Units added, "Our launch here is a strategic success. This launch is Big Step for an upcoming Nutraceutical company - Esperer Nutrition. Our launch here is in line with our Founder's Vision of 'Bringing Quality of Life to all Cancer patients worldwide via innovations'. 'Patient 1st' is our Motto."

The orgzation will be investing in needful research in collaborations with various Trusts, Universities, Key Opinion Leaders as well as Actual Patients in addition to the investment in Research and Development. With the DINI Axis approach, Esperer Nutrition is already developing Disease specific Nutraceuticals. The products are researched and developed by using very specific high class, clinically proven ingredients.

The launch is significant for the United Kingdom population as it brings the promise of a better quality of life on the back of better nutrition. Given that on an average in the UK, one woman is diagnosed with cancer every three minutes & every seven minutes one woman dies of cancer. Two third of premature deaths in male adults are associated with NCD's out of which cancer is the most common cause of death. 28 million male adults in the UK are overweight or obese, which is fueling a diet-related health crisis with spiraling rates of NCDs (non-communicable diseases), including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain forms of cancers. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the UK. More than half of new cases of cancer in males are prostate, lung, or bowel cancer every year.

Esperer Nutrition (EON) is a Research Based Nutraceutical firm pioneering the prevention and management of critical diseases using innovative nutritional therapies. The team strives to champion the role of nutritional therapies that possess proven clinical and health benefits. The orgzation aims to understand, treat & help to prevent a range of medical conditions by leveraging nutrition as sciences. With special emphasis on onco-nutrition, the team provides a 360-degree solution: Right from disease management (NCDs and others) all the way up to nutritional intervention in preventive care.

Find more information at: or write to info@esperernutrition.com.

