India's exports exceed USD 100 billion in September quarter

India's exports for the first time exceeded USD 100 billion mark in the quarter ending September, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

A total of USD 101.89 billion in exports was reported in the country during the said quarter.

As per an official statement issued by the ministry, India's exports in September 2021 stood at USD 33.44 billion, as compared to USD 33.28 billion in August and USD 35.17 billion in July.

In the first half of the financial year 2021-22, exports from India reached USD 197 billion. The government is aiming at USD 400 billion for the financial year.

"First half of financial year is USD 197 billion, USD 400B for the year should be achievable," said the ministry.

Data issude by the Ministry of Friday stated that the value of non-petroleum exports in September 2021 was USD 28.53 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.72 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 24.03 billion in September 2020 and a positive growth of 26.32 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.59 billion in September 2019.

Ministry further said that the cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-September 2021 was USD 169.13 billion, an increase of 48.87 per cent over USD 113.61 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 22.64 per cent over USD 137.91 billion in April-September 2019.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2021 was USD 25.29 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.59 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 21.33 billion in September 2020 and a positive growth of 33.14 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.0 billion in September 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-September 2021 was USD 149.84 billion, an increase of 42.82 per cent over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 104.92 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 26.29 per cent over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 118.65 billion in April-September 2019.

The ministry also said that the top 10 major commodity groups, covering more than 80 per cent of total exports, have shown positive growth in September 2021 over corresponding month of previous year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor