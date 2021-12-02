India's merchandise exports increase by 26.49 pc in Nov, trade deficit at USD 23.27 bn

As per the provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, India's merchandise exports in November this year increased by 26.49 per cent to USD 29.88 billion as compared to the same period in last two years.

In November 2020, the exports stood at USD 23.62 billion.

As per the ministry's press release, India's merchandise exports in November 2021 was USD 29.88 billion, an increase of 26.49 per cent over USD 23.62 billion in November 2020 and an increase of 15.93 per cent over USD 25.77 billion in November 2019.

"India's merchandise exports in April-November 2021 was USD 262.46 billion, an increase of 50.71 per cent over USD 174.15 billion in April-November 2020 and an increase of 24.29 per cent over USD 211.17 billion in April-November 2019," it further stated.

Further, the ministry informed that the country's imports in November were at USD 53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18 per cent over USD 33.81 billion in the same month in 2020, leaving a merchandise trade deficit of USD 23.27 billion in November.

The value of non-petroleum exports in November 2021 was USD 26.06 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.1 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.06 billion in November 2020 and positive growth of 18.69 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 21.95 billion in November 2019.

The value of non-petroleum imports was USD 38.47 billion in November 2021 with a positive growth of 39.9 per cent over non-petroleum imports of USD 27.5 billion in November 2020 and had a positive growth of 40.12 per cent only over non-petroleum imports of USD 27.45 billion in November 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor