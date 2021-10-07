'INIFD presents GenNext' show at the Lakme Fashion Week

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) the Largest Network of Design Institutes in India & Abroad presented the GenNext Show at The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week for the 30th Consecutive season.

INIFD is the only student body that has been bestowed upon the honour to scout designer talent from all across India & provide them with the chance to showcase their collections on the Ramp of prestigious Lakme Fashion Week at Mumbai for the last 30 seasons while sharing the same Ramp with top designers of the country including Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, TarunTahiliani, JJ Valaya, Sandeep Khosla & Abu Jani, Gaurang Shah, Masaba Gupta, Shantanu Nikhil, Sumit Verma, Rajesh Pratap Singh to name a few.

This most sought-after platform INIFD presents GenNext has proudly nurtured 275 budding designers from GenNext to Top celebrity designers which include Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta, NachiketBarve, Gaurang, Asa Kazingmei, Mohammad Mazhar & more have made their debut under the 'GenNext' designer program.

This season of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week again witnessed the launching of 2 young designers Twinkle Hanspal and DeepitChugh who showcased at the INIFD presents GenNext. Every season the GenNext designers are selected by a jury of top designers, corporate heads of the Fashion Industry and eminent Media Personalities, which Includes Manish Malhotra, Priya Tanna & Tarun Tahiliani likes. Over 5000 budding designers apply for this most sought-after platform and after 3 rounds of Jury, they are selected and later groomed by top honchos of the Fashion Industry.

Anil Khosla Global CEO of INIFD while introducing these GenNext designers to Media post the show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week said that 'INIFD presents GenNext' has become the most coveted designer talent discovery program and INIFD feels proud to have introduced over 275 designers so far to the world of Fashion.

Khosla said like IPL & Under 19 World Cup cricket tournaments are helping the Indian cricket team to spot and nurture talent the same way 'INIFD presents GenNext' is providing talented designers to the ever-growing Fashion Industry. He said INIFD is the only design institute in India that presents 2 shows at Lakme Fashion Week & also provides a platform to its students to showcase at World Famous London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. INIFD is lucky to have Mentors like Manish Malhotra, Ashley Rebello & Twinkle Khanna who have been nurturing and shaping the careers of young designers, he further added.

Day one of the fashion gala started with two budding designers presenting their respective collections. Label 'Twinkle Hanspal' designed a womenswear collection that stated minimal aesthetics and elevated essentials, inspired from Indian classics and made with beautiful handloom silk dupion& cotton whereas Label 'Line Outline' of Designer Deepit's menswear collection narrates the story of Utopian life, hopeful and energetic with visual inspirations taken from coloured brutalist architecture. Models graced the ramp displaying the season's trends while embracing a perfectly tailored show captivating the Fashion glitterati and media.

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), a pioneer in Design Education is India's premier and globally recognized Fashion & Interior Design Institute, with a legacy of over 27 glorious years. INIFD is the first fashion institute in the world to have showcased its students' collection at two major fashion capitals of the world New York at New York Fashion Week for the 4th Season and London at London Fashion Week for the 7th season.

Over the years INIFD has established a strong global presence and has emerged as one of the leading and largest chains of design Institutes that has been instrumental in taking Fashion & Interior Design education and training to the masses. INIFD revolutionizes the entire field of Design education in the country, keeping in sync with today's rapidly changing dynamics of the fashion world.

Run through a collaborative effort by the three flag bearers FDCI x Lakme and RISE Worldwide, the Lakme Fashion Week schedule brings forth the best designers from all over India as well as the Capital and the maximum city of Mumbai.Website:

