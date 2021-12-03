Insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital begin; RBI files application

The Reserve Bank on Thursday filed an application for the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Reliance Capital under sections of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 at the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

"The Reserve Bank has filed an application for initiation of CIRP against Reliance Capital Ltd., under Section 227 read with clause (zk) of sub-section (2) of Section 239 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 read with Rules 5 and 6 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudication Authority) Rules, 2019 ("FSP Insolvency Rules") at the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal," RBI's official notification read.

The RBI, on Monday, superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of the defaults by the company in meeting various payment obligations to its creditors and "serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively".

The RBI said in a statement that it has appointed Nageswar Rao, former Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra as the Administrator of the company under Section 45-IE (2) of the RBI Act.

The central bank said it will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019.

The bank said it will also move NCLT, Mumbai, for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor